NOPL news: Borrowing e-books is now easier than ever

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Borrowing e-books from the library hasn’t always been a walk in the park. If the terms “side loading” and “enable third party apps” sound familiar to you, you were likely among the determined group of tablet and smartphone users intent on enjoying library e-books on your device when it wasn’t easy to do so.

But the good news is that those days are long gone. OverDrive, the library’s e-book and e-audiobook lending service, and has made significant changes that have simplified the borrowing process.

The biggest change came with the release of OverDrive’s new “Libby” app. Libby is available for Apple and Android and has a beautiful, user-friendly interface. Welcome screens help you to quickly sign in with your library card and PIN so you can begin browsing the collection. If you install Libby on more than one device, the items you borrow will sync seamlessly across device, as will your bookmarks and notes.

Both e-books and e-audiobooks can be accessed 24/7, and when the borrowing period ends they are automatically returned — which means you’ll never incur a late fee! They are especially convenient for on-the-go reading, and you can customize your reading experience by adjusting the font style and size, changing the background color to read in different light conditions, and changing the playback speed of e-audiobooks.

Thousands of popular titles can be found in OverDrive, including fiction, non-fiction, classic literature, bestsellers, as well as stories for kids and teens.

Get started with e-books and e-audiobooks by downloading Libby, or visit nopl.org/overdrive to learn more about the app and browse titles. If you’d like assistance with borrowing e-books on your device, contact your nearest Northern Onondaga Public Library location in Brewerton, Cicero or North Syracuse to set up a free tech help appointment.

