THEATER REVIEW: ‘Code Red’ exposed – Jordan Glaski shines as a reluctant defense attorney in ‘A Few Good Men’

Kaffee (Jordan Glaski) and Jessup (Josh Mele) reach a pivotal moment in the trial scene from “A Few Good Men,” currently playing at CNY Playhouse. (submitted photo)

By Russ Tarby

contributing writer

Over the past decade, actor Jordan Glaski has emerged as one of the top leading men in local theater. He has ably portrayed Stanley Kowalski, George Bailey and Romeo, among many others.

Seven years ago, Glaski starred in Not Another Theater Company’s production of “A Few Good Men,” and he reprises his role as Lt. Daniel Kaffee in the current CNY Playhouse production of the popular Aaron Sorkin script, running through March 24 at Shippingtown DeWitt.

With a winning smile and a flair for sarcasm, Glaski cleverly communicates his character’s many flaws while believably demonstrating an inner strength that eventually wins the day.

He’s well supported by Katie DeFerio – also reprising her 2011 role as assistant defense attorney Joanne Galloway – Joshua Harris as another part of the legal team and Josh Mele as Kaffee’s nemesis, Col. Nathan Jessep.

Sorkin’s script – which was transformed into an award-winning movie starring Tom Cruise in 1992 – depicts the trial of two Marines for causing the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay. Kaffee, who seems more interested in softball than criminal law, expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by Galloway, he eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality on trial.

Specifically, Kaffee must expose the nature of a so-called “Code Red,” in which Marines inflict a kind of disciplinary action on fellow corpsmen considered sub-standard. As Glaski’s Kaffee finds himself, the lawyer exposes the truth about Code Reds.

Mele’s foul-mouthed Jessep verbally clashes with Kaffee in a memorable court-martial scene and actors Jeremy Huftalen as Kendrick and John Bracket as Capt. Whitaker shine in supporting roles. Huftalen is especially impressive as Kendrick, the Bible-thumping redneck officer who’s the spitting image of Sgt. Rock. And Bracket – whose work is unfortunately limited to Act One – perfectly embodies a world-weary and cynical military bureaucrat.

Others who make their mark are Jim Magnarelli as the guilt-ridden Capt. Markinson, Christopher James Lupia as the defendant Dawson, Isaac Betters and the defendant Downey, Eric Feldstein as Jack Ross, the prosecutor, and Jesse Navagh as the victim, William Santiago.

CNY Playhouse Artistic Director Dustin Czarny keeps this show moving as briskly as a revolving firework, with scenes almost overlapping, never giving the audience a chance to catch its collective breath. Instead, the suspense is palpable, as it should be.

“A Few Good Men,” produced by Noelle Hedgecock, runs at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 9 and 10, at 8 p.m. March 15, 16, 17 and 22, 23 and 24, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March. 11 and 18, at CNY Playhouse, located near the Macy’s entrance at on the second level of ShoppingTown Mall, in DeWitt. Tickets cost $15 on Thursday and Sunday and $17 on Friday and Saturday; cnyplayhouse.org; 315-885-8960.

