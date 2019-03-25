Cazenovia Community Preschool celebrates 50 years

Cazenovia Community Preschool, located at 49 Burton Street, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a “Golden Jubilee” party at Madison County Distillery. The fundraising event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 6 and is open to all members of the public, ages 21 and older.

By Kate Hill

Staff Writer

Cazenovia Community Preschool (CCP), located at 49 Burton St., has served the greater Cazenovia area for half a century.

This spring, CCP will celebrate its anniversary with a “Golden Jubilee” party at Madison County Distillery on Route 20. Scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. on April 6, the fundraising event is open to all members of the public, ages 21 and older.

CCP is a not-for-profit, comprehensive preschool that aims to provide students with well-rounded and nurturing learning experiences in an effort to support the full development of each child’s potential.

A volunteer board of directors governs the preschool and works to uphold its mission.

According to Kaleen Sessler, director of CCP, the school welcomes all children, regardless of ability or family income.

“We give out thousands of dollars every year in tuition support,” she said. “We don’t turn anyone away.”

According to Sessler, fundraising events like the “Golden Jubilee” provide crucial support to CCP’s tuition assistance program and other unique aspects of the school.

The 50th anniversary celebration is co-chaired by board member Emily Ayres and vice chair of the board, Nicole Maggio.

The event will feature a complimentary signature cocktail hour, hor d’oeuvres, desserts, a cash bar, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, a photo booth, dancing and a live performance by singer-songwriter Mike Powell.

The folk/Americana musician regularly tours and performs shows as a solo artist or as the front man of the band The Black River.

“It’s going to be really fun,” said Sessler. “It will be one of the first big nighttime events at the distillery, which is a fairly new venue in Cazenovia. We are really excited that they are hosting us.”

According to Sessler, CCP looks forward to celebrating its anniversary with the public, particularly with anyone who has had a connection to the school over the past 50 years.

“We are hoping to see former board and staff members, parents of former students, and maybe even some former students,” she said.

Since its founding in 1969, CCP has undergone myriad changes.

A particularly notable transformation occurred around 2002, when Kelli Johnson spearheaded a grassroots campaign to revitalize the school, which was set to close due to a lack of volunteers.

Johnson, a former kindergarten teacher and a parent of a CCP student at the time, led an effort to gather community members to fill the board.

The new board quickly changed the school’s name from Cazenovia Children’s Program, Inc. to Cazenovia Community Preschool and voted to relocate the school from St. James Church (its home for 23 years) to the Wendell House on Albany Street.

The preschool later moved to Cazenovia College and finally to its current home on Burton Street in 2013.

The “Golden Jubilee” will celebrate not only CCP’s history, but also its current success.

“We are excited about all of the changes that are happening at the school this year,” Sessler said. “Everyone, including myself, is in a new position, and we’ve had a really positive year so far.”

CCP also diversified its board in an effort to introduce new perspectives and skill sets.

“The board really stepped up this year,” Sessler said. “Having people who care about the community and are willing to give so much of their free time to support the school is key to CCP’s success.”

CCP’s dedication to academic excellence is part of what sets the preschool apart. In addition to working closely with Burton Street Elementary School to ensure kindergarten-readiness among its students, CCP employs a dedicated and highly experienced teaching staff, Sessler said.

The preschool currently has 58 students, three lead teachers—who all hold master’s degrees in education—and three teaching assistants.

“We’ve had really special teachers over the years,” Sessler said. “They’re at the heart of what makes CCP such a special place. In addition to being highly qualified, our teachers are all mothers and caring members of our community.”

CCP will present its first “Superhero Dance for Boys” in the Cazenovia Middle School Cafeteria from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 15; its sixth “Superhero Dance for Girls” will be held this spring, date TBD.

Enrollment for the 2019-2020 academic year is underway. Spaces remain available in CCP’s four-year-old classes.

For more information, to purchase event tickets or to become a member, visit cazenoviacommunitypreschool.com.

