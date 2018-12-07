Eight ESM teams qualify for scholar/athlete team awards

Dec 07, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, Schools
Eight ESM fall sports teams have qualified for the New York State Scholar/Athlete Team Awards, the ESM Central School District has announced.
In order to qualify for the award, the team’s academic average must be 90 percent or greater.
The fall varsity teams that qualified were:
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Dec 07, 2018 0
Dec 07, 2018 0
Dec 07, 2018 0
Dec 07, 2018 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Dec 07, 2018
Dec 07, 2018
Dec 07, 2018