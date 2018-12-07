 

Dec 07, 2018 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, Schools

Eight ESM teams qualify for scholar/athlete team awards

Eight ESM fall sports teams have qualified for the New York State Scholar/Athlete Team Awards, the ESM Central School District has announced.

In order to qualify for the award, the team’s academic average must be 90 percent or greater.

The fall varsity teams that qualified were:

  • Varsity Girls Soccer, Head Coach Jaime Vollmer, team academic average: 94.126 percent.
  • Varsity Field Hockey, Head Coach Kate Harris, team academic average: 93.652 percent.
  • Varsity Girls Cross Country, Head Coach Pam Herrington, 93.431 percent.
  • Varsity Boys Cross Country, Head Coach Pam Herrington, team academic average: 93.120 percent.
  • Varsity Girls Tennis, Head Coach Jay Underwood, team academic average: 92.656 percent.
  • Varsity Golf (Blue), Head Coach Michael Ferris, team academic average: 92.187 percent.
  • Varsity Girls Gymnastics, Head Coach Wayne Suddaby, team academic average: 91.979 percent.
  • Varsity Boys Soccer, Head Coach Mark Carr, team academic average: 91.629 percent.

