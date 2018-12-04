 

Cazenovia, Solvay high school choirs give joint performance

Dec 04, 2018

Cazenovia, Solvay high school choirs give joint performance

The Cazenovia High School Chamber Choir recently did a joint performance with the Solvay Chamber Choir directed by guest conductor Dr. Jose Calvar from the Setnor School of Music at Syracuse University.vvvvvvvv (submitted photo)

The Cazenovia Chamber Choir kicked off the 2018 concert series on Nov. 8 with a joint performance at Solvay High School. Cazenovia singers joined their voices with members of the Solvay Chamber Choir under the direction of Christian Oliver.

The evening started with the choirs providing separate performances, each with varied repertoire. The highlight of the evening was a combined number directed by guest conductor Dr. Jose Calvar from the Setnor School of Music at Syracuse University. Calvar teaches conducting, choral literature and choral arranging as well as conducting several university choruses.

The high school singers spent their day participating in workshops with Calvar working on various vocal and choral techniques before merging their groups and rehearsing the finale song, “Hlohonolofasta.” This is the second year these choirs have shared a vocal experience. Last year the combined concert was held in the Cazenovia High School auditorium.

Members of the 2018-19 Cazenovia Chamber Choir are: Angelo Annotto, Clari Atherlay, Annie Baldwin, Jon Benn, Betsy Chanatry, Emma Chesbrough, Ronan DeFanti, Claire Edwards, Nolan Frisbey, Skyler Grimes, Kyler Hathaway, Olivia Hodge, Kayla Karmis, Maddie Meigs, CJ Monroe, Emma Rousell, Eva Salzman, Dalton Sevier, Jared Smith, Jonathan Streeter, Ben Tainter, Mackenzie Waite, Teddy Williams and Jackson Wright.

The Cazenovia Chamber Choir can be seen spreading cheer throughout our community during this holiday season starting with the annual Christmas walk on Friday, December 7.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

