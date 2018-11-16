 

Middle school first quarter Citizens of the Quarter announced

Cazenovia Middle School first quarter citizens of the quarter: Ryleigh Ackermann, Macie Decker, Delaney Wester, Julius Loock, Riley Fowler, Becca Brooks, Ethan Burry, Sophia Kupinsky, Sofie Reger, Cooper Crouch, Shane Cummings, Lucy Bliss, Isabel Stromer - Galley, Meseret Stevens, Emily Everard, Audrey Wells, Lauren McLean, Abby Armour, Madeline Briglin, Abby Falso, Ethan Camp and Harry Hausser. (submitted photo)

Cazenovia Middle School first quarter citizens of the quarter have been named. This is an honor awarded to students who display good manners, a positive attitude, a consideration for others, cooperative behavior and a responsibility toward self and school in an exemplary manner.

The students are nominated by their teachers who use specific examples to explain why they feel their nominees have earned this honor. It emphasizes attributes that are not easily measured by grade reports.

Congratulations to: Ryleigh Ackermann, Macie Decker, Delaney Wester, Julius Loock, Riley Fowler, Becca Brooks, Ethan Burry, Sophia Kupinsky, Sofie Reger, Cooper Crouch, Shane Cummings, Lucy Bliss, Isabel Stromer – Galley, Meseret Stevens, Emily Everard, Audrey Wells, Lauren McLean, Abby Armour, Madeline Briglin, Abby Falso, Ethan Camp and Harry Hausser.

