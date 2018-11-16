Middle school first quarter Citizens of the Quarter announced

Nov 16, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican, Schools
Cazenovia Middle School first quarter citizens of the quarter: Ryleigh Ackermann, Macie Decker, Delaney Wester, Julius Loock, Riley Fowler, Becca Brooks, Ethan Burry, Sophia Kupinsky, Sofie Reger, Cooper Crouch, Shane Cummings, Lucy Bliss, Isabel Stromer - Galley, Meseret Stevens, Emily Everard, Audrey Wells, Lauren McLean, Abby Armour, Madeline Briglin, Abby Falso, Ethan Camp and Harry Hausser. (submitted photo)
Cazenovia Middle School first quarter citizens of the quarter have been named. This is an honor awarded to students who display good manners, a positive attitude, a consideration for others, cooperative behavior and a responsibility toward self and school in an exemplary manner.
The students are nominated by their teachers who use specific examples to explain why they feel their nominees have earned this honor. It emphasizes attributes that are not easily measured by grade reports.
Congratulations to: Ryleigh Ackermann, Macie Decker, Delaney Wester, Julius Loock, Riley Fowler, Becca Brooks, Ethan Burry, Sophia Kupinsky, Sofie Reger, Cooper Crouch, Shane Cummings, Lucy Bliss, Isabel Stromer – Galley, Meseret Stevens, Emily Everard, Audrey Wells, Lauren McLean, Abby Armour, Madeline Briglin, Abby Falso, Ethan Camp and Harry Hausser.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Nov 16, 2018 0
Nov 16, 2018 0
Nov 16, 2018 0
Nov 16, 2018 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 16, 2018
Nov 16, 2018
Nov 16, 2018