CBA announces 2018 Lasallian Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Legendary basketball coach Bob Felasco is one of five individuals that make up the 10th class to be inducted into Christian Brothers Academy LaSallian Athletic Hall of Fame. This year, two teams will also be inducted. The 1980 ice hockey team and the 1997 boys soccer team.

The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Nov. 3, at the University Sheraton Hotel.

Established in 2000, the Booster Club sponsored Hall of Fame honors those who have distinguished themselves not only in their interscholastic pursuits while at CBA, but also by their accomplishments in their chosen fields after graduation.

The 2018 inductees are:

Bob Felasco — Legendary Syracuse area basketball coach, who revitalized the basketball program and led the Brothers to the program’s first three sectional championships in 1975, ’76 and ’77.

Mike Burns ’79 — All-City in basketball and baseball (twice in baseball) and helped lead the Brothers to two CNYCL Championships. Played baseball collegiately at Le Moyne College.

Duane Owens ’81 — All-City and All-State in football in his junior and senior years, leading the league in rushing in both campaigns. Also played basketball. Played football collegiately at Wake Forest University.

Dave Paulus ’99 — All-League and All-State in football as a junior and earned similar honors in both football and basketball as a senior. Played football collegiately at Georgetown University.

Grace Barnard ’07 — Multiple time All-League and All-CNY performer in soccer and softball, and was named to the soccer All-American team in 2006. Played soccer collegiately at the College of William and Mary and is the current head soccer coach at Assumption College.

1980 CBA Ice Hockey Team — Won the program’s first league and sectional championships in only its’ fourth year competing at the varsity level.

1997 CBA Boys Soccer Team — Undefeated league, sectional and state champions. Finished the season with a perfect 23-0 record.

For more information, contact the Advancement Office at 446-5960 (ext. 1140).

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story