Manlius Pebble Hill School opens STEAM Park

Students compare their prints to those of the species stamped into the sidewalk. (submitted photo)

Phase one of a new STEAM Park (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) recently opened at Manlius Pebble Hill in DeWitt.

Two years in the planning, the park was conceptualized as a children’s museum of sorts, giving faculty and students a place to expand their educational experience. It is located on campus in a completely enclosed courtyard, featuring concrete pathways for students to easily travel between buildings and a sidewalk featuring imprints of indigenous animal footprints stamped into the concrete.

The park also incorporates collaborative learning spaces, specifically designed to allow faculty to bring full classes outside for group instruction. Some of the STEAM features of the space include a compass and human sun dial, raised garden beds, Imagination

Playground “blue blocks,” which are accompanied by a 3D builder app for students and faculty, an amphitheater and a “Chatter noodle.”

Rain chains attached to newly installed gutters and rain collection barrels and a pergola complete phase one of the project.

While great progress has been made on turning the original vision for the STEAM Park into a reality, this is only phase one.

“The delay in the full completion of the space is purposeful,” says Head of Lower and Middle Schools Kendall Hoekstra. “We want to evaluate the use of the space and garner feedback from our faculty and students. Their curiosity and imagination will surely impact the decisions made for phase two.”

MPH educates students in grades Pre-K through 12, and all will utilize this new space.

