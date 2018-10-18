Caz school board approves capital project actions, schedules public vote

The Cazenovia Central School District’s 2020-21 Building Project and Capital Reserve resolution, along with the 2018-23 Strategic Plan and the official agreement to hire a school resource officer, were approved at the last Cazenovia Board of Education meeting on Monday, Oct. 15.

The board also scheduled a public vote for two capital project propositions from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, in the Cazenovia Middle School Auxiliary Gymnasium.

One of these propositions is a proposed $15 million Capital Building Project, which includes renovations and upgrades for the Emory Avenue Complex and Burton Street Elementary School. A resolution for the project was unanimously approved by the board on Tuesday night, and features proposed upgrades and improvements like security and entry enhancements, improvements to energy efficiency, auditorium upgrades, playground and playscape improvements and enhancing site safety by dividing pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The second proposition is to authorize a new 10-year capital reserve to be used for these renovations and additions, including but not limited to purchasing equipment, technology upgrades, classroom equipment and/or school infrastructure equipment and site development.

In other business the board accepted the district’s 2018-23 Strategic Plan intent and mission statement, though its action plan remains “flexible.”

The district began a Strategic Planning Process in February 2017 with PLC Associates. After data was gathered and strategic intents developed, task forces worked to create action plans around the strategic intents, then plans were returned to the Core Team and administration where both endorsed its implementation over the next five years.

On Nov. 6, the board of education will present the Strategic Plan to faculty and administration, soliciting feedback during the process.

After the unanimous approval, Board Member Lisa Lounsbury asked if the board could amend its decision and just accept the strategic plan’s intent and mission statement instead, leaving the action plan “flexible.” Board President Jan Woodworth agreed, so the board voted to amend the previous action and unanimously voted to accept Lounsbury’s suggestion.

The board also unanimously approved a School Resource Officer Interagency Agreement — solidifying the district’s decision to hire an employee of the Cazenovia Police Department as a school resource officer (SRO), paying the department $50,000 for the 2018-19 school year.

The approval of an academic enrichment grant to help create sensory-friendly classrooms was also made. Lea Greene, Cazenovia Central Schools speech pathologist, applied for a grant through The McCarthey Dressman Education Foundation, and was awarded $3,000 to design sensory-friendly classrooms. Greene will use the funds for white board tables and other furniture/supplies similar to what has been purchased for the district’s newest sensory rooms.

The next Cazenovia Board of Education meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 19, in the board meeting room at Cazenovia Middle School.

