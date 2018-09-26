Follow the Positivity Project: Character strengths for October

Several area schools have implemented the Positivity Project, a character education program that helps young people build healthy relationships under the concept that #OtherPeopleMatter. Each week focuses on one of 24 character strengths. Founded by U.S. Army veteran Mike Erwin, the program has been implemented in more than 400 schools nationwide, mostly in grades K through 6.

For the 2018-19 school year, Eagle News Online will post the character strengths for the upcoming month so families and fellow readers can follow along with what their kids are learning. Here’s what’s in store for October:

Sept. 30 through Oct. 6: Open-Mindedness

Oct. 7 through 13: #OtherPeopleMatter: Identifying and appreciating the good in others

Oct. 14 through 20: Integrity

Oct. 21 through 26: Perspective

Oct. 27 through Nov. 3: Creativity

To learn more about the Positivity Project and each character strength, visit posproject.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story