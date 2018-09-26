Follow the Positivity Project: Character strengths for October

Sep 26, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Parenting News, Schools, Star Review
Several area schools have implemented the Positivity Project, a character education program that helps young people build healthy relationships under the concept that #OtherPeopleMatter. Each week focuses on one of 24 character strengths. Founded by U.S. Army veteran Mike Erwin, the program has been implemented in more than 400 schools nationwide, mostly in grades K through 6.
For the 2018-19 school year, Eagle News Online will post the character strengths for the upcoming month so families and fellow readers can follow along with what their kids are learning. Here’s what’s in store for October:
To learn more about the Positivity Project and each character strength, visit posproject.org.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Sep 26, 2018 0
Sep 26, 2018 0
Sep 26, 2018 0
Sep 26, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018