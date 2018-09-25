Cazenovia College BioBlitz returns to Lakeland Park

Kids of all ages are invited to learn about local fish, amphibians, plants, and invertebrates during a “BioBlitz” event from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30 (in case of thunderstorms the alternative date is Oct. 14) at Lakeside Park. Cazenovia College students in three courses, Field Botany, Environmental Science and Life In and On the Lake will have several stations organized lakeside and under the pavilion where participants will learn about organisms commonly found in local lakes, wetlands and forests.

Participants can try netting fish or sampling plants with a rake-toss (please wear clothes and shoes that can get wet). Fish can be observed in a temporary “mini-pond.” Additional Cazenovia College students from the elementary education program will be offering face painting, and students from the environmental biology and biology programs will be available to help young biologists keep track of their “BioBlitz” passport and guide them around the stations (children still must be accompanied by their own adult).

“Students who have helped in the past are excited to do it again, and we have a lot of newer students who will be helping as well. Upper-level students in field botany will be adding tree identification to this year’s ‘BioBlitz’ stations, and Lakeside Park is a great place to see a number of different tree species,” said Professor Thad Yorks.

Please wear boots and do not wear anything white. The event is free and open to the public, and questions may be directed to Professor Thad Yorks at 655-7148 or teyorks@cazenovia.edu.

