Cazenovia College earns 15th consecutive recognition as a ‘best college’

Cazenovia College quad

For the 15th consecutive year, Cazenovia College has been ranked among the top undergraduate colleges in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges publication.

According to the 2019 edition of Best Colleges, released Sept. 10, Cazenovia has moved up one spot to 11th place among top tier regional colleges in the North, an 11-state region. This recognition is based on a number of factors, including average graduation and freshman retention rates, class sizes, student/faculty ratio, alumni giving and peer institution assessment.

Cazenovia College is also ranked no. 2 as a “Best Value” school among top tier regional colleges in the North. According to U.S. News & World Report, this determination takes into account a school’s academic quality, based on its Best Colleges ranking, and the 2018-19 net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. A higher quality program and lower cost means a better value for students and their families.

“The high rankings the college consistently receives from U.S. News is an acknowledgment of our faculty and staff’s commitment to providing an outstanding academic and co-curricular experience for our students,” said President Ron Chesbrough. “Being a top ‘Best Value’ among all the colleges in the highly competitive North region further substantiates that we’re a sound financial investment for students and their families.”

For more information about Cazenovia College, visit cazenovia.edu.

