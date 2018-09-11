Lakers football to have two Friday Night Lights games this season

After two highly successful seasons offering a Friday Night Lights game for Cazenovia Lakers football fans, the Cazenovia Central School District has announced that this season there will be two night games under the lights at Buckley-Volo Field.

The games will be on consecutive Fridays — Sept. 14 when the Lakers take on Camden and on Sept. 21 when the Lakers will play VVS. Both games will start at 7 p.m.

“We are excited to play two consecutive Friday nights. Using temporary light units is logistically very challenging and takes much volunteer support. Each unit has to be individually transported from Syracuse to Cazenovia using a trailer hitch and a personal vehicle. Getting two games on back to back Fridays will make it more worth it,” said Mike Byrnes, district athletic administrator. “We especially thank the people who helped us get the lighting units here for the games so the players, families, coaches and fans can have the experience.”

Increased lighting will be devoted to the areas behind the bleachers for a brighter and safer pedestrian area this year. Children should not be left unattended to use the playground or fields behind, especially once the sun goes down, Byrnes said.

The light rentals are paid for by the football program through its annual Bucky Bennett Golf Tournament fundraiser.

The Board of Education and district officials gave permission for the night games to take place.

Ticket prices for both night games will be increased to help offset the costs: $3 adult, $2 student/senior citizens (Adult Laker Season Passes $20, and Student Season Passes $10 are still honored, Laker passes can be purchased at any sporting event when tickets are sold: volleyball, football, basketball boys/girls). Senior Citizen Gold Cards (which give free admission) will also be honored.

The single-entry admission gate will open by 6 p.m. on both nights down through the tunnel and up behind the bleachers. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to avoid long waits to enter the stadium.

No dogs or other pets, and no coolers will be allowed in the stadium.

Parking for the night games will be available in the high school parking lot, on the street and in the St. James church lot on Hurd and Sullivan streets.

Cars and other vehicles will not be allowed to drive up behind the stadium bleachers as it is a safety concern. If spectators have a need for special accommodations, the district will provide rides in the Caz Equipment Gator or golf cart from the west parking lot. Handicap parking spaces can be used in the west lot and officials can assist those who need help with the carts.

Call Athletic Administrator Mike Byrnes during game weeks with any questions or concerns at 315-655-1358.

