CBA welcomes new musical director

Ellen Kotzin

Ellen Kotzin was recently hired to direct the fall play and spring musical at Christian Brothers Academy.

Kotzin, who replaces Eugene Moretti who retired in June, has been involved in theatrical productions for more than 30 years in New York and out of state, both onstage and behind the scenes. She has taught theatre at various locations in Syracuse, including at Salt City Center, Syracuse Children’s Theatre and the after-school enrichment program at the Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School. Her most recent musical performance was in “Pippin,” where she played Grandma Berthe to rave reviews.

Kotzin has performed in Syracuse with Salt City Center, Theatre a la Carte, Baldwinsville Theatre Guild, Syracuse Summer Theatre and Manlius Musical. In addition, she has performed in plays, dinner theatre and local films and commercials. Kotzin has also taught French language at various levels since 1989.

For the past four years, and continuing this year, she has been teaching French at the Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School. Her hobbies include language learning, dog rescue, playing the piano and traveling with her family.

Kotzin said she is excited to direct this year’s fall play, “You Can’t Take it with You,” as she performed in this play 28 years ago and directed it five years later. She is equally excited to direct the spring musical, to be determined.

