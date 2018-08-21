 

Liverpool pre-K program still has openings for the fall

Aug 21, 2018 News, Schools, Star Review

By Sarah Hall

Think it’s too late to sign your 4-year-old up for preschool? If you live in the Liverpool Central School District, you might still have a chance.

Liverpool’s Expanded Pre-K program still has a few slots open for the 2018-19 school year, according to Richard Chapman, the district’s executive director of K through 8 education. Students must be 4 years old and live within the Liverpool Central School District.

The program was launched in the spring of 2018 thanks to a three-year grant from the New York State Department of Education. Liverpool was one of 16 school districts to receive such a grant. The curriculum is designed to better prepare students for kindergarten.

“It is our goal to provide an outstanding pre-K experience for every child that is enrolled,” Chapman said in an email to the Star-Review. “This free program is an excellent opportunity for the children of Liverpool to be involved in a solid program that develops their social, emotional and academic skills that will increase their success as they transition to kindergarten.”

The program is available at the following locations:

  • County North Children’s Center (located at Salina Town Hall)
  • Northminster Early Childhood Center
  • PEACE, Inc.

Students must attend the program five days a week for two-and-a-half hours per day. Instruction will be consistent with the New York State Prekindergarten Foundation for the Common Core, which focuses on a child’s social/emotional, cognitive and physical development. Parents are responsible for providing transportation.

If you are interested in signing your child up, fill out a Notice of Interest Form at bit.ly/2La2FTy.

