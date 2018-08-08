Students become citizen scientists during Honeywell Week

(Left to right) Isabella Whaley of Liverpool High School, Yasmine Kanaan of Jamesville-DeWitt High School and Mackenzie Roberts of East Syracuse-Minoa High School were among 75 students to participate in Honeywell Summer Science Week from July 9 to 13, and the 18th. (Photo by Mike Roy)

More than 70 local middle school students spent July 9 to 13, and the 18th, conducting experiments, monitoring the Onondaga Lake watershed and learning about the positive impact of the Onondaga Lake cleanup during Honeywell Summer Science Week, organized by the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST).

Since 2006, nearly 700 Central New York students have participated in the program, which aims to encourage and excite students about pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and careers. A survey, completed by past program participants, shows that students who participate in Honeywell Summer Science Week gain more knowledge and confidence about science and are more interested in pursuing a STEM career.

Now in its 13th year, the summer science experience created by Honeywell and the MOST brings science to life for middle school students. The program lead students on a weeklong journey from Onondaga Creek’s headwaters in Tully through the waterways feeding into Onondaga Lake to the lake itself. Students learned from scientists, engineers and college professors about the watershed and associated environmental sciences.

“Honeywell Summer Science Week empowers students to go out into the field with local experts and conduct hands-on science investigations that relate directly to their community,” said MOST Chief Program Officer Peter Plumley, Ph.D. “This wonderful program furthers students’ experience with scientific methodology in the natural world, and many program graduates go on to college in pursuit of scientific studies before entrance into a STEM field as a professional.”

“Honeywell Summer Science Week inspires the next generation of scientists and engineers through hands-on experiments in the Onondaga Lake watershed,” said Honeywell Syracuse Program Director John McAuliffe. “The innovative program increases students’ interest in science and math and teaches them an interdisciplinary approach to resolution of environmental issues.”

“This program is an unparalleled science experience for rising high school students. We appreciate Honeywell’s continued support in helping the MOST teach the workforce of the future,” said MOST Executive Vice President Lauren Kochian.

New this year, students began the week at Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool where Montezuma Audubon Center lead a birding expedition to teach students about the importance of birds and their habitats. Students from SUNY-ESF then discussed fish in the lake. In the afternoon, students visited Heiberg Memorial Forest in Tully to learn about surface hydrology in the forest. Students were introduced to environmental sampling procedures for water quality, plants and animal life. As the week progressed, students collected water, insect, plant, rock and soil samples. Students also learned underwater mapping and the engineering behind the lake bottom cap, which consists primarily of sand, activated carbon and stone.

Local companies, organizations and individuals that participated in the week include the Montezuma Audubon Center, U.S. Geological Survey, OBG, Parsons, Anchor QEA, Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, and faculty and graduate students from Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF.

The MOST also hosted Honeywell Discovery Day on Wednesday, July 18, where students presented research collected during Honeywell Summer Science Week and received certificates of participation and awards.

Honeywell Summer Science Week was sponsored by Honeywell Hometown Solutions, the company’s corporate citizenship initiative that focuses on five areas of vital importance: Science & Math Education, Family Safety & Security, Housing & Shelter, Habitat & Conservation and Humanitarian Relief. Together with leading public and nonprofit institutions, Honeywell has developed powerful programs to address these needs in the communities it serves. For more information visit citizenship.honeywell.com/hometown-solutions.

