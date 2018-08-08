Kendrick retires as J-D superintendent, replacement begins position in January

JD District Superintendent Alice Kendrick at this year's graduation. (file photo)

After 40 years with the Jamesville-DeWitt school district, Superintendent Dr. Alice Kendrick announced her retirement this summer. She will be replaced by an assistant superintendent at the school who will begin his position this upcoming January.

“I consider it an honor to have served the district as a teacher, administrator and superintendent for over 40 years,” said Kendrick, who has served 23 years as a superintendent for the district, in an email to the community. “Jamesville-DeWitt is a very special district in so many ways with a commitment to excellence in every aspect of our children’s education. I will be leaving the district at the end of the calendar year based on the belief that a mid-year change offers the smoothest transition to new leadership.”

Kendrick will be retiring this December and Peter Smith, assistant superintendent for educational services, will be the next superintendent. He will begin his position January 2019.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to have been a part of such a vibrant school district for so many years,” continued Kendrick. “I will remain a resident of the community and look forward to seeing you at those magnificent school events and, of course, Wegmans.”

