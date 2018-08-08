JD High School students earn over 100 AP scholar-level distinctions

In 2018, 105 Jamesville-DeWitt High School students earned a total of 118 AP scholar-level distinctions. The students named are as follows:

AP Scholar: 37 students

Granted to students who receive grades of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams.

J-DHS AP Scholars:

Samantha Aitken, Emily Ashe, Eric Benaroch, Megan Brown, Olivia Budelmann, Joseph DiDomenico, Marissa DiGennaro, Clare DiGiovanni, John Domincos, Ralph Ensalada, Maya Frieden, Acadia Gilchrist, Sabri Hafizuddin, Alejandro Hernandez-Olivera, Aliyah Kilpatrick, Molly Kotzin, Sayaka LaClair, Sofia Liaw, Nicholas Lorenzo, Blake Lucas, Liam McFadden, William O’Malley, Nicholas Potter, John Roosa, Elizabeth Sabatino, Bryan Sizing, Greta Smith, Jessica Spina, Madelyn Spina, Domenico Stella, Charles Stynes, Madeline Sullivan, Eileen Tan, Brian Villarreal-Canavan, Benjamin Virgo, Lindsey Young and Jenny Zheng.

AP Scholar with Honor: 26 students

Granted to students who receive an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

J-DHS Scholars with Honor:

Mia Antonucci, Joseph Armenta, Emma Buck, Benjamin Catania, Andrew Dettor, Ana Dieroff, David Fikhman, Olivia Frison DeAngelis, Benjamin Hughes, Ameen Iraqi, Nolan Kinahan, Ariella Kornfeld, Miranda Kramer, Arysa Lux, Abigail McVearry, Logan Mimaroglu, Shayna Myshrall, Dhruv Nanavati, Joshua Neuman, Hadar Pepperstone, Milena Romano, Emma Silverstein, Gregory Tillman, Lear Wang, Joseph Woodin, Abigail Zumbuhl.

AP Scholar with Distinction: 42 students

Granted to students who receive an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

J-DHS Scholars with Distinction:

Somil Aggarwal, Allison Bergman, John Bridge, Catherine Cargian, David Chen, Owen Farchione, Ian Freezman, Alan Gao, Ramisha Hassan, Stella Heflin, Lia Ivanick, Liam Kaplan, Nicholas Kuci, Abigail Leavitt, William Leiker, Kangbo Li, Katherine Lutz, Matthew Lynne, Fidel Martinez, Nicholson Modesti, Haley Morgan, Jeremy Park, Sonali Patel, Alexis Phillips, Kelvin Porter, Sarah Pritts, Celia Reistrom, Alisa Salbert, Michale Schueler, Spencer Schultz, Sahil Seth, Ye Shen, Luke Smith, Amanda Sumida, Rebecca Teitelbaum, David Tyler, John Underhill, Jenna Vespi, Albert Wang, Jeremy Wells, Alice Woods and Rose Zhou.

National AP Scholar: 13 students

Granted to students in the United States who receive an average score of at least 4 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams.

J-DHS National AP Scholars:

Somil Aggarwal, David Chen, Owen Farchione, Stella Heflin, William Leiker, Katherine Lutz, Nicholson Modesti, Haley Morgan, Sonali Patel, Spencer Schultz, Ye Shen, Rebecca Teitelbaum and Rose Zhou.

