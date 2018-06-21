Gillette Road MS student wins national math award

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

When Angelina Crawford first started attending Erika Gilbert’s MATH 180 class, she often showed up to class late, or didn’t show up at all.

“I felt like even if I tried, it wasn’t worth it,” said Angelina, a seventh-grader at Gillette Road Middle School.

Despite her rough start, Angelina is ending the school year with a major achievement. She is one of 15 recipients of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s National 180 Student Awards, which recognize students who have made great improvements in their math and reading skills despite obstacles in and out of school. Angelina is one of three winners of the MATH 180 award.

MATH 180 is an intervention program that combines teacher-led instruction with independent, computer-based lessons and games. Periodically, students take a test to track their progress through “quantile scores.” The January test marked a turning point for Angelina.

“I got a higher grade than I usually do,” Angelina said.

This boost of confidence motivated Angelina to keep working on her skills.

“I was really behind, and then I caught myself up and am getting faster,” she said. “I guess it just clicked.”

Gilbert said Angelina’s negative attitude toward her own skills began to disappear and was replaced by greater confidence.

“As she started to progress, I noticed she made it to class more often,” Gilbert said. “That mindset piece is so important, believing and trusting in your own capabilities.”

Angelina would like to be a veterinarian someday. She said she realized math would be important in that career, so she buckled down and worked diligently on her math lessons. “Let’s put our math pants on” became Angelina’s motto.

Gilbert said Angelina was “ecstatic” upon learning she had won the MATH 180 award.

“I was happy and I jumped up and down,” Angelina said.

When it comes to the MATH 180 award, Gilbert is batting a thousand. This is the third year in a row that one of her students has been honored. Gadge Lum won the award in 2016 and Trevon Walker won it last year.

“It feels good. I don’t really do it for me — I do it for my students. I’m proud of them,” Gilbert said. “I hope they continue on after they leave me and hold onto some of those values.”

Next year, Angelina heads to North Syracuse Junior High School to start eighth grade. She said she is excited but a little nervous. Gilbert said she hopes Angelina will gain even more confidence in herself and continue her achievements in math.

“She has a lot more abilities than she realizes,” Gilbert said.

Angelina shared her advice for other kids who are having a hard time with math.

“Just don’t give up on yourself. You can do it,” she said. “Don’t doubt yourself.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story