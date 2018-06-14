Middle school Citizens of the Quarter announced

Jun 14, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican, Schools
Cazenovia Middle School fourth quarter citizens of the quarter: Aevlyn Wallace, Collin Jacobs, Trinity Damren, Cassia Race, Olivia Ruddy, Avery Cattadoris, Eliza Smith, Isabella Fazio, Olivia Lints, Miles Weiler, Bess Johnson, Jon Brown, Alex Moesch, Branden McColm, John Fowler, Nola Degeilh, Hannah Ruddy and Cadence Webb. (submitted photo)
Cazenovia Middle School fourth quarter citizens of the quarter have been named. This is an honor awarded to a student who displays good manners, a positive attitude, a consideration for others, cooperative behavior and a responsibility toward self and school in an exemplary manner.
The students are nominated by their teachers who use specific examples to explain why they feel their nominee has earned this honor. It emphasizes attributes that are not easily measured by grade reports.
Congratulations to Aevlyn Wallace, Collin Jacobs, Trinity Damren, Cassia Race, Olivia Ruddy, Avery Cattadoris, Eliza Smith, Isabella Fazio, Olivia Lints, Miles Weiler, Bess Johnson, Jon Brown, Alex Moesch, Branden McColm, John Fowler, Nola Degeilh, Hannah Ruddy and Cadence Webb.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
