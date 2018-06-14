 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Middle school Citizens of the Quarter announced

Jun 14, 2018 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican, Schools

Middle school Citizens of the Quarter announced

Cazenovia Middle School fourth quarter citizens of the quarter: Aevlyn Wallace, Collin Jacobs, Trinity Damren, Cassia Race, Olivia Ruddy, Avery Cattadoris, Eliza Smith, Isabella Fazio, Olivia Lints, Miles Weiler, Bess Johnson, Jon Brown, Alex Moesch, Branden McColm, John Fowler, Nola Degeilh, Hannah Ruddy and Cadence Webb. (submitted photo)

Cazenovia Middle School fourth quarter citizens of the quarter have been named. This is an honor awarded to a student who displays good manners, a positive attitude, a consideration for others, cooperative behavior and a responsibility toward self and school in an exemplary manner.

The students are nominated by their teachers who use specific examples to explain why they feel their nominee has earned this honor. It emphasizes attributes that are not easily measured by grade reports.

Congratulations to Aevlyn Wallace, Collin Jacobs, Trinity Damren, Cassia Race, Olivia Ruddy, Avery Cattadoris, Eliza Smith, Isabella Fazio, Olivia Lints, Miles Weiler, Bess Johnson, Jon Brown, Alex Moesch, Branden McColm, John Fowler, Nola Degeilh, Hannah Ruddy and Cadence Webb.

Comment on this Story

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling