Middle school Citizens of the Quarter announced

Cazenovia Middle School fourth quarter citizens of the quarter: Aevlyn Wallace, Collin Jacobs, Trinity Damren, Cassia Race, Olivia Ruddy, Avery Cattadoris, Eliza Smith, Isabella Fazio, Olivia Lints, Miles Weiler, Bess Johnson, Jon Brown, Alex Moesch, Branden McColm, John Fowler, Nola Degeilh, Hannah Ruddy and Cadence Webb. (submitted photo)

Cazenovia Middle School fourth quarter citizens of the quarter have been named. This is an honor awarded to a student who displays good manners, a positive attitude, a consideration for others, cooperative behavior and a responsibility toward self and school in an exemplary manner.

The students are nominated by their teachers who use specific examples to explain why they feel their nominee has earned this honor. It emphasizes attributes that are not easily measured by grade reports.

Congratulations to Aevlyn Wallace, Collin Jacobs, Trinity Damren, Cassia Race, Olivia Ruddy, Avery Cattadoris, Eliza Smith, Isabella Fazio, Olivia Lints, Miles Weiler, Bess Johnson, Jon Brown, Alex Moesch, Branden McColm, John Fowler, Nola Degeilh, Hannah Ruddy and Cadence Webb.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story