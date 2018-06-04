CBA’s Class of 2018 graduate with highest average SAT score in public CNY schools

One hundred and eighteen students graduated from Christian Brothers Academy on Sunday, June 3 at Temple Adath Yeshurun in Syracuse.

Ceremonies for the Class of 2018 included the presentation of several academic and service awards and diplomas.

The Class of 1968, celebrating their jubilee reunion, will also be on hand to present the school with a check representing their class gift.

The Valedictorian of this year’s class was Grace Getman, the daughter of Ross and Maureen Getman of Syracuse. Getman will attend Fordham University, and will study environmental science.

Getman was also accepted to Cornell University and the State University of New York Environmental Science and Forestry School.

The Salutatorian is Meghan Graber, the daughter of Michael and Maureen Graber of Syracuse. Graber will attend Xavier University, and will study biomedical science.

Graber was also accepted to University of Notre Dame, University of Maryland, Fordham University, Binghamton University, State University of New York at Geneseo and St. Mary’s College.

Members of this year’s class graduated with a higher average SAT score than any public school in all of Upstate New York.

In addition, CBA is the only school in Section 3 to have all of their athletic teams achieve over a 90 GPA in each of the past two years.

The class of 2018 will also graduate with 86% of its class members taking an Advanced Placement course and the average student taking 3.9 AP courses during their time at CBA.

Graduates Getman, Hari Nanthakumar (Columbia University) and Katherine Toole (Georgetown University) were named as National Merit Finalists while Graber, Allison Brown (University of Virginia), Kyle Huynh (University of Rochester), Anna Langlois (New York University), Grace O’Connor (Duke University) and Rachel Palmer (Georgetown University) were named as National Merit Commended Students.

Six students in the class will be attending Ivy League schools: Alison Anderson (Yale University), Grace Hulslander (Harvard University), Claire Jescke (Brown University), Hari Nanthakumar (Columbia University), Olivia Ojugbeli (University of Pennsylvania), and Olivia Penoyer (Yale University).

Thirty-three students will continue their Catholic education in college at schools such as Georgetown, Villanova, Fordham, St. John Fisher, Le Moyne, St. Joseph’s, Canisius, Xavier, Marquette, Niagara, St. Bonaventure and the Catholic University.

Fifty-eight percent of the students in the class will be attending colleges in New York State including NYU, University of Rochester, RIT, Union, Syracuse, RPI, Ithaca, Wells, Clarkson, Fordham and Hobart & William Smith Colleges.

Fifteen students will be attending SUNY schools in the fall including Binghamton, Albany, Buffalo, Stony Brook, and SUNY ESF.

Seven students in the class will be participating in Division I athletics.

They include: Alison Anderson (Yale University, lacrosse), Grace Hulslander (Harvard University, lacrosse), Claire Jeschke (Brown University, lacrosse), Olivia Penoyer (Yale University, lacrosse), Mike McCully (Siena College, baseball), Bryce Moore (Niagara University, baseball) and Stevie Scott (Indiana University, football).

Sixteen members of this year’s class have a parent who graduated from CBA including: Alison Anderson (Thomas Anderson ’87), Francis Cannizzo (Joseph Francis Cannizzo ’86), Chad Charette (Edward Charette ’85), Mary Kate Conan (Timothy Conan ’76), Logan Congel (Mark Congel ’82), Bridget Fallon (Paul Fallon ’87), David Gross (David Gross ’80), Kathleen Harrigan (Christopher Harrigan ’90), William Holstein (William Holstein ’78), Jillian Hopkins (Kerry Hopkins ’75), Malcolm Jackson (Howard Jackson ’83), Elissa Kempisty (Michael Kempisty ’71), Grace O’Connor (John O’Connor ’85), Marni Rathbun (Mark Rathbun ’70), Katherine Toole (Robert Toole ’85).

