Hagan named new Cazenovia High School principal

May 22, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Schools

New Cazenovia High School Principal Molly Hagan, left, with Dean of Students Maureen Carroll. (submitted photo)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

At a special Board of Education meeting at Cazenovia High School on Monday morning, Molly Hagan was approved as the next principal of Cazenovia High School, with her term beginning July 1.

“I was thrilled,” Hagan said upon discovering she was chosen as the new principal for Cazenovia High School.

Hagan has spent “four wonderful years” as an elementary principal for Seneca St. Elementary in Oneida where she currently works. There, she learned how to run a building, support staff and students and everything in between to “help lay a foundation for my leadership,” said Hagan.

Hagan, who also has previous experience as a teacher and assistant principal, was selected from a pool of 38 candidates after an “extensive and thorough search process which included multiple interviews with a variety of constituent groups,” said Cazenovia Superintendent Matt Reilly.

Though Hagan works in Oneida, she is a Cazenovia resident. And not only that, but a 1995 Cazenovia High School graduate.

“I’m just excited to come back to my hometown to serve the district and the students,” said Hagan.

As a high school student, Hagan was involved in a spectrum of activities, from athletics to student council and drama club to theatre productions.

“I had a phenomenal experience, I utilized everything the district had to offer,” said Hagan.

Hagan said she looks forward to serving the school district that served her well.

“I look forward to working with all the new great staff and students,” she said. “I’m very excited to be back.”

Additionally, at the Board of Education meeting on May 21, Maureen Carroll was approved to continue her role as Dean of Students for the 2018-19 school year.

“I am excited and confident for the future of our district with the appointments made this morning,” said Reilly.

