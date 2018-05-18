Buyea’s True Value wins grant to give Burton Street school fresh coat of paint

Some classrooms in Burton Street Elementary School will receive fresh coats of paint this summer thanks to a grant from the True Value Corporation.

Cazenovia’s local hardware store, Buyea’s True Value, applied for and received the grant for 30 gallons of paint, which equates to $1,000. It was one of 160 grants awarded out of the 4,000 True Value Stores nationwide as part of the company’s “Painting a Brighter Future 2018” grant campaign.

“I feel excited and privileged that my corporation awarded one of the grants to our community school, Burton Street Elementary School,” said Buyea’s owner Earl Buyea, Jr.

Buyea said he applied for the grant because he thought it would be “a great way to help our community, and a fresh coat of paint will help improve the school’s learning environment and have an impact on student attitudes and academic performance.” He also chose Burton Street because his three children are former or present students there.

The school has chosen a color called Sea Wall for its satin interior paint. It will be used in the new “Sensory” and “STEM” classroom spaces and for accent walls in some classrooms, said Cazenovia school district Director of Facilities Matt Erwin.

“We are very grateful of the grant and appreciate Earl applying for it on our behalf. Many thanks to both Earl and True Value,” Erwin said.

The painting will occur over the summer, Erwin said.

