Cazenovia school budget passes, four board members elected

Retired teacher Ron Luteran receives largest vote total

With a larger-than-expected voter turnout after a chilly, rainy day, Cazenovia Central School district residents voted to approve the 2018-19 district budget, purchase school buses, support the Cazenovia and new Woodstock libraries and elect four members to the Board of Education on May 15.

More than 640 people voted this year, a substantial increase from the 449 total votes in the 2017 election.

Voters approved the proposed $29.6 million budget — which included a 4.3 percent spending increase and a 2 percent tax levy increase — by a vote of 477 to 187, or by a 72 percent rate. This approval rate is important because the budget increase was greater than the -1.09 percent allowable under New York state’s Tax Cap legislation, which meant it required a supermajority of voters — 60 percent — to support it in order to be allowed.

“We are very grateful the community saw the benefit in exceeding the tax cap and passing a budget that will help us to continue to provide top educational opportunities for students,” said Board of Education President Jan Woodworth after the vote.

District Superintendent Matt Reilly agreed. “We are appreciative of the strong support of the community today, and we take this as an endorsement of our work to ensure the continued success of our students and our district,” he said.

In addition to approving next year’s district budget, voters overwhelmingly supported propositions to purchase five new school buses (vote of 548-118), and support the levy of a library tax of $581,218 to support the Cazenovia Public Library and New Woodstock Free Library (vote of 530-135).

In the school board election, four candidates ran to fill four seats — three seats for three-year terms and one seat for a one-year term to fill the unexpired term of Kathy Hahn, who resigned last year.

Retired Cazenovia High School teacher Ron Luteran received the most support of the election with 558 votes, while incumbent David Mehlbaum received 489 votes and newcomer JoAnne Race received 486 votes. Those three each won a three-year term on the board.

Incumbent Jennifer Parmalee received 462 votes, the lowest total of the election, which means she was elected to the one-year term.

“I’m just grateful for all the people who came out and voted to support our budget and I look forward to continue to serve the district and its students,” Luteran said after hearing the results.

Race agreed. “I thank the community for their support and look forward to serving our students,” she said.

