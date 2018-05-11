Cazenovia ranked 89th best high school in state in new rankings

Cazenovia High School Class of 2017 celebrated graduation on June 24. (photo by Jason Emerson)

By Jason Emerson

Editor

In the latest survey of the top high schools in New York state and across the U.S., Cazenovia High School ranked 89th within the state and 893rd in the country — one of the best rankings for a high school in Central New York.

The new ranking, created and published by U.S. News & World Report, was announced May 9. The report evaluated 20,548 high schools in all 50 states to assign nationwide and statewide rankings based on performance on state-required tests and how well they prepare students for college.

Of the 413 schools in New York ranked in the survey, Cazenovia was number 89, earning it a silver medal.

According to the report, Cazenovia High School offers students ample opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at CHS is 58 percent, with an AP pass rate of 77 percent. The school scored a 96 percent mathematics proficiency rating and a 99 percent English proficiency rating.

The student body makeup is 52 percent male and 48 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 6 percent.

Cazenovia High School is ranked number 893 in the National Rankings and earned a silver medal.

The rankings were determined by four steps, according to U.S. News & World Report: Whether students exceeded expectations in their states, whether underserved students performed better than the state average, whether student graduation rates met a threshold, and whether students were prepared for college-level coursework.

Other CNY high schools ranked in the U.S. News & World Report survey included Jamesville-DeWitt (85 state, 855 national), Hamilton Junior-Senior High School (75 state, 716 national), Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School (69 state, 649 national), New Hartford Senior High School (62 state, 555 national) and Skaneateles High School (42 state, 285 national)

This ranking in the latest in a long list of high rankings in various surveys for Cazenovia. The district has also been listed as being a top district or high school in surveys by Business First magazine and Niche research analyst company.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story