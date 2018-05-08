F-M High School literary magazine earns national recognition

The staff of "Voices," the FM High School literary magazine. (submitted photo)

Fayetteville-Manlius High School’s literary magazine has once again earned national recognition.

The 2017 edition of Voices earned a rating of “Excellent” from The National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) in its national judging of student literary magazines. The NCTE Program to Recognize Excellence in Student Literary Magazines (PRESLM) named the 2017 Voices edition one of only two literary magazines in Upstate New York to receive the top-level designation.

“Voices has been a unique way of giving students an opportunity to be heard for over 60 years,” said F-M High School English teacher and “Voices” advisor Tim Burns. “Year after year, these students are dedicated to creative writing.”

NCTE PRESLM recognizes students, teachers and schools for producing excellent literary magazines. The program’s mission is to encourage all schools to develop literary magazines and seek excellence in writing and school-wide participation in production.

Award levels rank from Above Average, Excellent, and Superior to the Highest Award designation, a level reserved for only the very best publications.

“Voices” has been recognized every year since its participation in the program in 2005. In 2011, it was rewarded with the Highest Award, naming it one of the top literary magazines in the country.

“From the artists to the writers, the publication is built entirely by F-M,” said Co-Editor-in-Chief and senior Patrice Calancie. “It shows a side of our school that we don’t often see, and it allows us to hear stories of the people we’re surrounded by.”

“Voices” membership staff changes each year, but typically 20 to 25 students stay after school once a week to consider submissions, create new pieces and discuss the magazine’s layout.

“I know that all of the writers who submit to “Voices” put so much effort and love into their pieces, and to be recognized for that makes it all the more exciting,” said Co-Editor-in-Chief Paige Nelligan. “I’m proud to be a part of a community of such talented, passionate people and I think that being honored should tell us that what we are creating really is something special.”

The 2018 edition of Voices will be available in May.

For more information, contact Tim Burns at tburns@fmschools.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story