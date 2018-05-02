Area high school spring musicals receive multiple SHSTA nominations

The CBA production of “A Chorus Line” garnered a SHSTA nomination for Rising Star Female for Emilee Edick. (file photo)

F-M, MPH, CBA all recognized for outstanding productions

By Jason Emerson

Editor

The nominations have been announced for the fourth annual Syracuse High School Theatre Awards, and three high schools within the Eagle Bulletin coverage area have been recognized. Fayetteville-Manlius, Manlius Pebble Hill and Christian Brothers Academy all received nominations for their spring musicals in 2018.

The F-M High School production of “Cinderella,” in fact, received 10 nominations — the second most nominations in this year’s awards, behind the 11 nominations received by both Cicero-North Syracuse (“Oklahoma”) and Oneida (“Footloose”) high schools, and tied with the 10 nominations received by Cazenovia (“Nice Work if You Can Get It”) and Jordan-Elbridge (“Young Frankenstein”) high schools.

The F-M High School production was nominated for:

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical (large school).

Outstanding Performance by an ensemble/chorus.

Outstanding Performance by s student orchestra.

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Lead Role — Livie Pilewski and Mika Sajnog.

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role — Marco Giacona and Sean Egan.

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role — Lindsey Puc and Miriam Brown.

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role — Jared Dunn and Zach Taber.

Outstanding Production Number — “Ten Minutes Ago.”

Outstanding Direction — Shawn Hebert.

Outstanding Music Direction — Shawn Hebert.

Outstanding Choreography Execution.

Outstanding Stage Crew.

The MPH production of “Little Shop of Horrors” received nominations for outstanding performance by a student orchestra and Rising Star Male for Ryan Hinshaw.

The CBA production of “A Chorus Line” garnered a nomination for Rising Star Female for Emilee Edick.

The Syracuse High School Theatre Awards event, sponsored by the Syracuse Area Honda Dealers, will take place 6 p.m. June 3 at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. The evening will feature students from 23 Central New York schools and will recognize exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of theater.

The awards program is a Tony Awards-inspired production featuring hundreds of high school performers — the casts, crews, and orchestra members — from local schools and community.

The event was established by Advance Media New York (Syracuse.com, The Post-Standard, NYUP) to celebrate and recognize students’ achievements in the arts.

To purchase tickets to the 2018 Syracuse High School Theatre Awards presented by the Syracuse Area Honda Dealers, visit the event website at shstas.com. Tickets are also available through the Landmark Theatre’s website at landmarktheatre.org.

