Apr 19, 2018 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, Schools

Bewley named CBA Lasallian Educator of the Year

Bob Bewley (second from left) and his family, Kelly Bewley ’12, Janice Bewley, Brian Bewley, and Megan DiMauro. (courtesy CBA)

Christian Brothers Academy has named Robert Bewley as Lasallian Educator of the Year for the 2017-18 school year.

Bewley was nominated by his colleagues and was presented with the award at Scholastic Honors Night on April 12.

“I’m truly honored to be the recipient of this award,” Bewley said. “It’s humbling that my colleagues would bestow this honor to me.”

Principal Matt Keough presents Bob Bewley with the Lasallian Educator of the Year Award at Scholastic Honors Night on April 12. (courtesy CBA)

The Lasallian Educator of the Year Award is given to a faculty member who exemplifies the ideals of St. John Baptist de La Salle. Eligible nominees must have been a Lasallian educator for at least five years and be actively involved in fostering the mission of Lasallian education and demonstrate an enthusiasm for the Lasallian tradition.

“Bob is a long-time faculty member and coach at CBA,” President Brother Joseph Jozwiak, FSC said. “His compassion to our students, along with his commitment to education have made him a most distinguished member of our faculty.”

Bewley joined CBA in September 1999 as a member of the Physical Education Department. Outside of the classroom, he has been involved in the CBA community through his coaching for the boys and girls swimming and diving and track teams.

As the coach of the combined CBA and Jamesville-Dewitt swimming and diving teams, Bewley has earned Section 3 Coach of the Year honors six times (2004, 2005, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016). In 2006-07, he received the Believe to Achieve Coaches award, Syracuse Sports Corporation and Greater Chamber of Commerce Award.

In 2015, Bewley was the recipient of the American Red Cross Real Hero Award.

Bewley earned his Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree in physical education from SUNY at Cortland.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

