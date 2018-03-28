Caz athletes declare college commitments

Thomas Bragg, with his parents and coaches, announced on March 28 he has committed to attend and play lacrosse at Yale University. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Cazenovia student athletes Thomas Bragg and Patrick Frisbey this week announced their intentions to continue their athletic careers in college.

Bragg announced his decision and commitment to play Division I men’s lacrosse at Yale University of the Ivy League, and Frisbey signed a ceremonial commitment letter and announced his intentions of playing Division III football at SUNY Maritime.

Bragg, who will study biology at Yale, said he was recruited the summer after his sophomore year by Yale’s head lacrosse Coach Andy Shay. “I knew I wanted to stay in the Northeast because I really love this area, and to play for Coach Shay and be part of that program is a huge honor,” Bragg said.

Cazenovia varsity lacrosse Coach Dave Falge said Bragg has “always been a pleasure to coach. I know he’ll do great at the next level.”

Frisbey, who will study marine transportation at SUNY Maritime, also was recruited to play a sport for his college of choice. He said his degree will teach him sea navigation and get him his coast guard’s license, after which he plans to possibly join the Merchant Marines or get his captain’s license and “spend life on the water.”

