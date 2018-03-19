Cazenovia district hires interim high school principal, dean of students

Peter Ciarelli and Maureen Carroll filling high school leadership positions for remainder of school year

At a special Cazenovia Board of Education meeting on March 12, Peter Ciarelli was approved as the high school’s new interim principal and Maureen Carroll as interim high school dean of students for the remaining months of the 2017-18 school year.

Ciarelli had been serving the district as director of curriculum and instruction since the departure of Dr. Terry Ward earlier this school year. Carroll will be serving as a “teacher on special assignment” filling the role of dean of students in the high school. A long-term substitute physical education teacher will take Carroll’s place at Burton Street Elementary School during this time.

“We are very fortunate to be able to place both Peter Ciarelli and Maureen Carroll into these two important leadership positions for the District,” said Superintendent Matt Reilly. “Mr. Ciarelli and Mrs. Carroll bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the building, and have served together in years past on committees, productions of the school musical and as department leaders, and should make a great team in the high school for the remainder of 2017-18.”

Reilly said that once a permanent principal is hired and appointed for the 2018-19 school year, Carroll will return to her teaching position in the elementary school and the superintendent and the new principal will begin the process of hiring a new assistant principal for the high school.

“We appreciate Mrs. Carroll and her willingness to be of such assistance to our overall school programming during this time of unusual administrative turnover. Mrs. Carroll is a certified New York state administrator having completed a Certificate of Advanced Studies, which helps make this decision easier,” Reilly said.

Ciarelli replaces Dave Cecile, who had served the high school as interim principal since January. Cecile, a retired administrator, was not available to finish the entire school year and Ciarelli makes the transition into the principal position as the district has just hired a new director of curriculum and instruction.

Ben New was appointed by the school board as the school’s director of curriculum and instruction at a special Board of Education meeting on March 8. New is scheduled to begin his career at Cazenovia CSD as soon as his notice period is served at Morrisville-Eaton.

