National Walkout Day at F-M draws handful of students during snowstorm

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

While National Walkout Day was scheduled to take place March 14, the massive nor’easter snowstorm spreading across Upstate New York led to a smaller-than expected protest at the Fayetteville-Manlius High School despite weeks of preparation for the much-anticipated event.

National Walkout Day, a peaceful protest lasting 17 minutes to honor the 17 students and staff members killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Valentine’s Day, was commemorated by eight students and parents, joined by Executive Principal Raymond Kilmer and Assistant Superintendent for Business Services William Furlong, in between House 1 and House 2 on campus. Additionally, a few students planned a protest outside Rep. John Katko’s office in downtown Syracuse.

While school was cancelled due to the snowstorm, the district allowed students to participate in the event as long as they did so safely. In an effort to increase safety measures for students peacefully protesting, the school was prepared to provide additional security to restrict the traffic flow of visitors coming onto the campus.

A day before the walkout, an email was sent to F-M families and staff about a rumored threat that was to occur during the walkout at 10 a.m. After F-M district officials were made aware of the threat at around 5 p.m., they contacted the Manlius Police Department, to which the matter was deemed “not credible” after an investigation. The rumor, which was not explained, appeared to have spread through social media.

Two weeks after the Parkland, Fla. shooting, the F-M district issued a letter, addressed by Dr. Tice, on Feb. 26 to F-M parents and guardians to address the tragedy and their next steps forward.

“As our students, faculty and staff return from mid-winter break, the events of the Parkland, Florida tragedy weigh heavily on our hearts and minds,” said Tice. “At the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District, our first responsibility is to the safety and security of the children, faculty and staff within our buildings and on our grounds.”

After reopening the school on Feb. 26, Tice added that the district has “planned a number of steps related to safety and security to take place in the days and weeks ahead,” from reviewing and updating district safety plans, convening their Threat Assessment Team to review internal procedures and focus on mental health issues, further discussion of character education projects, such as the Positivity Project, staff training for active shooters and following state fire drills and building lockdowns.

“As the board of education prepares its budget for the upcoming school year, you can be assured that resources will be earmarked to address mental health issues, improve the safety of our buildings and harden our security infrastructure,” said Tice. “We understand the great trust you put in each of us every day that your children are in our care. Now more than ever, we need to come together as a community, and we encourage anyone with concerns to reach out to me or another staff member.”

