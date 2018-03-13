C-NS presents ‘Oklahoma!’

The cast of Cicero-North Syracuse High School's production of "Oklahoma!" includes: front row, from left: Brianna Ballard, Jenna Sherry, Daniel Greninger, Hailey Higgins, Alexis Martin and Teagan Brown; middle rows, from left: Abby Krichbaum, Tyler Gibbens, Natalie Romano, Austin Raabe, Hannah Williams, Elizabeth Dennis, Christian Bourdon, Bailey Bock, Claire Turcotte, Caitlyn Simmons, Lexi Pascarella, Morgan Williamson, Noah Barnell, Stephanie Burbank, Joshua Merchant, Shaho Shwani, Erin Byrnes, Josh Wilk and Bianca Stevenson; back row, from left: Tyler Kocik, Jared Nesci, Kyle Tantillo, Toby Martin, Brooke Leden, Thomas Hallat and Kaden Chappell.

Cicero-North Syracuse High School and Drs. Callahan, Flanagan, Smith & Stock Orthodontics are pleased to announce the spring musical, “Oklahoma!” Join us as we celebrate this groundbreaking musical’s 75th anniversary at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15; Friday, March 16; and Saturday, March 17 in the C-NS auditorium.

“Oklahoma!” is credited by historians as marking the beginning of the modern American musical. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, having set the standards and established the rules of musical theatre still being followed today. Set in the American West territory just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colorful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story. Although the road to true love never runs smooth, with these two headstrong romantics holding the reins, love’s journey is as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road. That they will succeed in making a new life together we have no doubt, and that this new life will begin in a brand-new state provides the ultimate climax to the triumphant OKLAHOMA!

Members of the Crew (Stage and Technical) include: Makayla DeLaurier, Joe Gerber (Crew Chief), Lauren Graham, Lydia Herter (Lighting and Tech Crew President), Braelin Holcomb, Felisha Morales (Sound Assistant), Maddy Owens (Spotlight), Ashley Palamar (Crew Chief), Cassidy Rodford, Alex Schulz (Sound), Alyssa Spivak (Spotlight), Lyndsay Tudman, and Jasmine Velasquez (Costume Assistant).

The Pit Orchestra includes: Dante Carioti, Hope DiMaria, Danielle Doyle, Dylan Dukat, Mackenzie Dupra, Emily Ferenc, Sydney Fina, Taylor Fryer, Kirsten Kires, Hayden Leonard, Hal Meyer, Julia Rupp, Hannah Scalisi, Nicole Schroeder, Mackenzie Simon, Natalie Taylor, Elizabeth Wool, and Emily Zhushma.

Tickets for “Oklahoma!” are available by calling (315) 218-4002 during school hours. Tickets will also be available at the door on a first come-first served basis. Adults: $10, students/seniors $8. Reserved seats ($12) are only available by calling the school number. For more information, visit nscsd.org.

