John E. Kelly, Jr., MD

John Edward Kelly, Jr., MD, passed away peacefully, in his home in Skaneateles on March 15, 2019. Dr. Kelly was born in Syracuse in 1930, the first son of Dr. John Edward Kelly and Rosamond Meagher Kelly. He grew up in Syracuse, attending St. Anthony’s, Most Holy Rosary, and the Edward Smith School. He then attended Christian Brothers Academy High School, graduating in 1948, and went on to earn his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Dr. Kelly obtained his medical degree from the University of Maryland, did his initial internships and residency in Baltimore and subsequently received a commission as an officer in the Navy. He was promoted to Lt. Commander and completed his naval service in 1963. After completing his residencies, he returned to Syracuse where he established his practice in internal medicine and general surgery and practiced there until his retirement.

He married his wife, Sheila, in 1959, and they were together until her passing in 2015. In their marriage, neither was ever happier than when in the other’s company. Their faithfulness to each other survives as an example of their convictions. Together they had seven children, keeping them very active in the local community. They were both passionate about their faith and were long time parishioners at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Dr. Kelly leaves behind five surviving children, Chris (Lynn), AJ (Cynthia), Jennifer, Maggie and Terry (Leigh). He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Paige, Connor, Shannon, Jess, Sarah and John, and one great-grandson, Wyatt. He is survived by two sisters-in-law, Mary and Madeleine (Richard), and their children and grandchildren as well as countless family, friends and loved-ones, too numerous to mention, but far too important to forget.

His parents preceded him in death, as did his brothers, Bill and Kevin, his sister-in-law, Alice, his brother-in-law, Bob, his son, John Edward, his daughter, Mickey, his son-in-law, Scott, and many grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dr. Kelly was a dedicated physician, who took the care of his patients with a passion many have never forgotten. It was his mission to provide the absolute best care for his patients, just as his father had in his career as a physician. He will be remembered for that passion, his work ethic, wonderful bedside manner, and his openness to see a patient in need at any time, regardless of circumstance.

A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Dr. Kelly’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church in Skaneateles, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s, or to the favorite charitable organization of your choice. To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

