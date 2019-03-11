Cicero FD to commemorate fallen firefighter Donald Marsh

Tuesday, March 12, marks the 39th anniversary of the death of Cicero firefighter Donald Marsh. The Cicero Fire Department will hold a memorial service marking Marsh’s passing.

“Firefighter Marsh was the third Cicero volunteer firefighter to pass away in the line of duty serving his community,” CFD Chief Jon Barrett said in a release. “As each year passes, the Cicero Fire Department wants to make sure that Firefighter Marsh is remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice while serving his community.”

At 7:58 p.m. March 11, 1980, the Cicero Fire Department was alerted for a reported structure fire at Garvey’s (Brewerton Road/Route 31). Upon the arrival of the first arriving chiefs, a working fire was declared in a two-story wood frame.

While operating on-scene, Firefighter Marsh reported to the chiefs that he was starting to experience shoulder and chest pains and was relieved from the scene. Prior to leaving the scene, Firefighter Marsh advised he would follow up with his physician in the morning; however, on March 12, 1980, he succumbed to his injury (heart attack) and passed away at the age of 42.

The CFD welcomes the community to join the family, friends and department members at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Station No. 1. From there, everyone will travel to Marsh’s burial place, Pine Plains Cemetery, at 6:15 p.m. for a memorial service remembering the fallen firefighter.

“We are asking our followers that if you knew Firefighter Marsh to share a story as we remember him on the 39th anniversary of his passing,” the CFD wrote in a Facebook post about the memorial service.

