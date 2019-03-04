Betty M. Welch, 96

Betty M. Welch, 96, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, at the Commons in Auburn. Betty was a secretary for many years at the Milford, Lynch and Shannon Law Firm in Skaneateles. She was a former longtime member of Skaneateles County Club and a parishioner of Saint Mary’s of the Lake Church, Skaneateles. She was happiest when around her family, especially her two grandchildren, Amy (John) DeVito of Ballston Spa and Jeff (Kara) Welch of Syracuse and her three great-grandchildren, Jake and Samantha DeVito and Noah Welch.

Betty was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Fred Welch on Feb. 24, 2003, parents, James and Charlotte Murphy, a sister and two brothers. She is survived by her son, William (Suzanne) Welch of Skaneateles, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and brother, Francis Murphy and several nieces and nephews.

Betty was an active resident of the Camillus Ridge Terrace Assisted Living Community for the last three years and the family would like to thank the entire staff there for the loving environment and care provided.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Saint Mary’s of the Lake Church, Skaneateles. Per Betty’s wishes, family will receive friends at the Parish Center following the service. Betty will be buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Mary’s of the Lake Church or SAVES.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

