Irene M. Moore, 87

Irene M. Moore, 87, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, after a long struggle with a heart that could no longer support her. Irene was born to Helen and Harold Hanson on Sept. 8, 1931, in Detroit, Mich., and is one of five children.

She is a graduate of St. Mary Catholic School in Royal Oak, Michigan, class of 1948. Irene moved with her family, to Cazenovia in 1972, and there, along with her husband, Jerry, raised a family of 10 children.

In addition to the ongoing support and maintenance of a large and thriving household, Irene often worked at various businesses over the years, including Sears Department Store in Fayetteville, Talbot’s Variety Store and Mclaughlin’s, both in Cazenovia.

Mrs. Moore was predeceased by her husband Gerald P. Moore, and her sons Michael G. and Matthew H. Moore. She is survived by her sister Helen Konopka (Joe), and her children Joe (Cheri DeVita), Kathy Badgley, John, Karen Winton (Jim), Colleen Forbes (Doug), Dan (Janet), James (Laura Koennecke), and Mary Moore-Thomas (Bobby), as well as 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was an active communicant of St. James Catholic Church in Cazenovia. Irene’s life was lived as an expression of love and care for her family, extended family and all that were lucky enough to be brought into her orbit.

Her passion for quilting led to the creation of many dozens of beautiful and enduring artworks for her family and loved ones, each one uniquely tailored to the individual. Her care and skill in this endeavor is emblematic of her larger life in general. She will be remembered for warm and ready smile, her sense of humor, her grace and hospitality, genuine compassion for others, and a deep commitment to the care of her family.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Cazenovia. Burial will be in the spring in St. James Cemetery, Cazenovia.. Calling hours will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, 38 Sullivan St. Cazenovia.

