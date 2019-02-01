Ethel M. Famoly, 95

Feb 01, 2019 Jennifer Wing Obituaries, Skaneateles Press
Ethel M. Famoly, age 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2019, at Finger Lakes Center for Living where she had been a resident for the past six years. Ethel was born on March 3, 1923, in East Rodman, N.Y. She spent the majority of her adult life in Skaneateles, where she raised her children.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Larry) DeBerry of Logan, Ohio, and sons Bruce and Charles of Niles, N.Y., Jon of Bath New York and Randall of Auburn and sisters Connie Frost of Watertown and Mary Collins of Chaumont, N.Y., and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is predeceased by daughters Christine (John) Nolte and Catherine (Hayden) Todd and Sisters Sally Coleman of Brewerton and Helen Porter, Mabel Ralph and Shirley Ralph of the Watertown area. There will be no services and in lieu of flowers please send donations to SAVES Ambulance of Skaneateles.
To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
