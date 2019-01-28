Judith Young, 80

Judith Jenkins Young, 80, died peacefully on Jan. 18, 2019. She was born on Sept. 20, 1938, in Albany. She was predeceased by her husband, G. Frederick (Fred) Young, and her parents, Evelyn and Wilford (Bill) Jenkins. She is survived by her brother, George Jenkins of Royersford, PA; three children, Kathleen (Steve) Metivier, Andrew (Anne) Young and Wendy (Ken) Orosz, and five grandchildren, Andrea Metivier, Tim Metivier, Jack Young, Charlie Orosz and Elise Orosz, as well as several nieces and nephews. Extended family live throughout New York, primarily in Watertown and Cazenovia.

A graduate of Milne High School of Albany and Clark University of Worcester, MA, in 1960, she returned to SUNY Albany for her master’s in reading education. She taught in area schools for a number of years and retired to correct New York State teacher tests and student standardized tests. Judy was proud to be certified to screen for and treat people with Scotopic Sensitivity Syndrome (Irlen) and was always eager to help children and adults learn the pleasure of reading.

She had an adventurous spirit, travelling through Roads Scholar and Elderhostel programs to Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Canada and Italy. Empire State Capital Volkssporters excursions were greatly enjoyed, as were frequent visits to family.

Judy volunteered with Reading for the Blind and Dyslexic, Schenectady Home Furnishing Bank and Proctor’s Theater, as well as knitting hats and sweaters for donation. She was a member of the Community Caregivers, Nature Conservancy, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Planned Parenthood and Common Cause.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Albany, reception to follow. Arrangements by Daly Funeral Home Inc. Fond memories and condolences can be shared online at dalyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Common Cause or Planned Parenthood.

