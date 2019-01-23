Bernard R. “Bernie” Jones, 91

Bernard R. “Bernie” Jones, 91, of Fenner, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. His desire was to remain at home with his loving family by his side. He was born in the town of Eaton on Aug. 24, 1927 to Gerry and Mae Jones and in 1938 at the age of 11, he began working on the Jones Family Farm. Bernie attended Cazenovia Central Schools and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. On May 14, 1948, Bernie married Jeanne Hilts and soon after they moved to Fenner where they began their family.

He was employed with Easy Washer for 13 years prior to working for the U.S. Postal Service in 1959. For most of his career Bernie was a rural letter carrier and after 34 years of service, he retired in 1993. While performing his duties with the Post Office, he also worked on the family farm. Bernie was a trustee of the Fenner Community Church, an associate member of the Welsh Church and attended the Nelson United Methodist Church. One of Bernie’s many accomplishments was getting the Fenner Community Church listed as a State Historical Site. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants and Syracuse University Basketball. Some of his favorite past times were bird watching, woodworking and building birdhouses.

Bernie is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jeanne; his five children, Dave (Lynne) Jones of Cazenovia, Pam (Wayne) McFarland of Cazenovia, Scott (Ann) Jones of Cazenovia, Dorrie (Chip) Swart of Cazenovia and Rona (Steve) Swieton of Orlando, FL., one sister, Leone (Tillie) Wright of Sherrill; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bernie was predeceased by a son, Allan Jones, along with two brothers, Derwood and William and two sisters, Gladys Hatch and Erma Roberts.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Nelson United Methodist Church, 21 Lincklaen St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or to CAVAC, P.O. Box 56, Cazenovia, NY 13035 in memory of Bernie. To leave a message of sympathy for the Jones family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

