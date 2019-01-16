Barbara R. Toth, 86

Barbara R. Toth, 86 of Asheville, NC, passed away Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Barbara was born of German immigrants, John A. Rossler and Johanna Grohman in 1932 in Syracuse. She married Carl E. Toth on Aug. 23, 1952, eventually residing in Cazenovia. Barbara was passionate about her hobby; farm animals that she tended as well as her antique business. In retirement they moved to Florida and opened a restaurant. After Carl’s passing she went back to school finishing her Licensed Practical Nurse degree. She spent her last working years caring for the geriatric population in a nursing home.

Her husband, parents and her brother John A Rossler preceded Barbara in her death. She is survived by her daughter, Candice Stover of MN; sons, Carl Toth (Jill) of NC and Jay (Kathleen) of MD; grandchildren, Anna, Sadie, Spencer (Savannah), Conner, Collins, Christian and Robert.

Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Eastern Hills Bible Church, 8277 Cazenovia Road, Manlius. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the same location. Donations to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.

An online memorial guest registry is available at grocefuneralhome.com.

