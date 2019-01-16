 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Barbara R. Toth, 86

Jan 16, 2019 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Barbara R. Toth, 86

Barbara R. Toth, 86 of Asheville, NC, passed away Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Barbara was born of German immigrants, John A. Rossler and Johanna Grohman in 1932 in Syracuse. She married Carl E. Toth on Aug. 23, 1952, eventually residing in Cazenovia. Barbara was passionate about her hobby; farm animals that she tended as well as her antique business. In retirement they moved to Florida and opened a restaurant. After Carl’s passing she went back to school finishing her Licensed Practical Nurse degree. She spent her last working years caring for the geriatric population in a nursing home.

Her husband, parents and her brother John A Rossler preceded Barbara in her death. She is survived by her daughter, Candice Stover of MN; sons, Carl Toth (Jill) of NC and Jay (Kathleen) of MD; grandchildren, Anna, Sadie, Spencer (Savannah), Conner, Collins, Christian and Robert.

Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Eastern Hills Bible Church, 8277 Cazenovia Road, Manlius. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the same location. Donations to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.

An online memorial guest registry is available at grocefuneralhome.com.

Comment on this Story

Library Focus: The focus is on fun @ BPL

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling