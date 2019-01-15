 

Cynthia Gill Newell of Owasco, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Jan. 12, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She worked many years in the dental field, most recently with Skaneateles Dental Associates. She is survived by her husband David, two sons Corey and Kyle and her sister Marie (Russell) Laning along with several cousins. A celebration of Cindy’s life will take place this summer.

