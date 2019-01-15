Jan 15, 2019 Jennifer Wing Obituaries, Skaneateles Press
Cynthia Gill Newell of Owasco, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Jan. 12, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She worked many years in the dental field, most recently with Skaneateles Dental Associates. She is survived by her husband David, two sons Corey and Kyle and her sister Marie (Russell) Laning along with several cousins. A celebration of Cindy’s life will take place this summer.
To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
Jan 15, 2019 0
Jan 15, 2019 0
Jan 15, 2019 0
Jan 15, 2019 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 15, 2019
Jan 15, 2019
Jan 15, 2019
Jan 15, 2019
Jan 15, 2019
Jan 14, 2019