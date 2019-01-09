Francis T. Costello, 86

Francis T. Costello, 86 and always dressed in green, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at The Francis House surrounded by his family and friends. Born on Nov. 17, 1932, in Pompey to his parents, Anna and Daniel, he lived with his five brothers, Leo, Paul, Vince, Ed and Jim, and his sister, Kate.

He was an active member of the Cazenovia community since 1950. From 1958 to 1960, Frank was a partner in business with Bob Colligan of Cazenovia. Frank and Bob ran the Colligan-Costello Esso Station on Albany Street in Cazenovia.

Frank purchased and operated the Blarney Stone in New Woodstock and The Shamrock in Morrisville. Then in 1961, he owned and operated the Nelson Inn for over 35 years providing free dinners for senior citizens annually and complimentary meals to several Cazenovia High School sports teams as well as Pop Warner Football League members. He hosted everything from wedding receptions to bowling banquets to club dinners and had an outstanding buffet that is still talked about today. The Nelson Inn was where “All Good People Meet.” Frank always looked out for others, especially the youth and older people of his local community.

He was one of the founders of the Cazenovia Pop Warner Association and served as a trustee for 15 years. He was a volunteer with the Cazenovia Fire Department since 1953 and then became an honorary lifetime member. In 1978, he received the Community Service Award, which honored outstanding citizens in the Cazenovia Community. He also served a five-year term as vice president of the Cazenovia School Board. He was the donor of the Steve Suhey Award at Cazenovia Central School. Frank was Fenner Town Supervisor for 16 years and was also a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.

Frank was an active parishioner at St. James Church in Cazenovia and also served on the Durkin Committee, Building and Maintenance Committee, Capital Campaign Committee and Cemetery Committee, in which he was chair. He was also an avid golfer, playing a few times a week with his lucky foursome. He was a member at the Cazenovia Golf Club as well as Seven Oaks.

He bartended at The Lincklaen House for 20 years, imparting his years of experience and wisdom on the staff and customers alike. He retired at the age of 83.

Family, faith and friends were his priorities. Many people talked about it, but Frank lived it. Frank was a caring man who was extremely generous. He always gave so much of himself and was the epitome of selflessness.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Penelope “Penny,” and his eight children and their families, Kim, of Florida, Kelley (Dick) McLaughlin, of Cazenovia, Tammy (Lonny) Dickerson, of Colorado, Michael (Carolyn), of Florida, Ann (Scott) Ammann-Raynor, of Cazenovia, Susan (Chris) Raven, of Albany, Nancy (Tony) Imbraguglio, of Maryland, and David (Diane), of Maryland. Frank was a wonderful grandfather who took such pride in his 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Surviving are his sister, Katherine Dorrance, of Herkimer, and his brother, Raymond “Ed” (Beverly), of Virginia, sisters-in-law Margy and Rita Costello, of Cazenovia, along with several nieces and nephews.

His celebration of life visitation was held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, at St. James Church, 6 Green St. in Cazenovia. His service of remembrance was held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 8, at St. James Church in Cazenovia. Burial Service at St. James Cemetery in Cazenovia immediately followed Mass.

Contributions may be made to The Francis House, 108 Michaels Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13208 or The Cazenovia Fire Department, 127 Albany Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035.

For a guest book, directions and florists, please visit scheppfamily.com; Newell-Fay, Manlius, 315-637-3214.

