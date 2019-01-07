Thomas Tranter, 88

Thomas Tranter, age 88 of Sarasota, Fla., and formerly of Elmira, Ithaca and Cazenovia, went to be with our beloved Lord on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, George Davidson Tranter and Della P. Tranter. He was also predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years Mary Ellen Sanders Tranter in 2014, his sister Mary Jane McShirley and two brothers, C. James Tranter and Robert D. Tranter.

He is survived by his four children: G. Thomas (Elizabeth) Tranter, Jr., Gregory (Tracy) Tranter, M. Karen Tranter (Gregory Sommers), and Nancy (Stuart) Wright. He is also survived by nine loving grandchildren: Michael (Sara) Tranter, Robert (Nicole) Tranter, Kelley (Joseph) Meade, Lauren (Turner) Semrau, Matthew (Aubrey) Tranter, Victoria Wright, Joshua Sommers, Brittany Wright and Jackson Wright and seven great-grandchildren.

Tom graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1952. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. serving in Military Justice. His business career spanned 50 years in the investment business, the vast majority of them at First Albany Corporation in Elmira where he was vice president and director. He was also a visiting instructor at Elmira College. Tom was a member of the Kiwanis Club for 45 years and a past president in 1980. He was a past chairman of the Community Foundation and a past campaign chair of the United Way. Tom was a member of the Ithaca Yacht Club and was a past commodore. He was a communicant and active volunteer of St. Michael’s in Siesta Key FL.

A private Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Tom’s life will be held at the convenience of his family. For those wishing to remember Tom please consider a donation to either: Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Ave. Elmira, NY, 14903 or to the Community Foundation, Tranter Fund, 301 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY, 14845.

