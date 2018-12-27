William “Bill” Miner, 58

William “Bill” Miner, 58, of Pompey passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 as the result of an automobile accident. Bill was known as a loving and devoted family man, a dedicated entrepreneur, and a pillar of his community. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy and their three children, Lisa, Robert and Shelby and by his grandson, Devin. Bill always put family first, making sure to provide for and to protect those he held dear. Bill cared sincerely for every person he befriended, and his innate ability to connect with everyone he encountered was admired by all.

Bill was born in Syracuse to Robert and Katherine Miner. He leaves behind his adoring siblings, Stanley (Terry) Miner of Florida, Linda (Bob) Watson of Missouri and Peggy (Scott) Mawson of Pompey as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bill was best known in the community as the proprietor of Green Lakes Lanes in Fayetteville. He was a wonderful jokester, a good listener and if you were in distress, he would grab a ball and just roll a few games with you, just to be there for you. Hemingway wrote of a restaurant proprietor as saying: “Each night I am reluctant to close up because there may be someone who needs the café.” That was Bill–if one person was at the bar or on the lanes, the doors would stay open.

When Bill wasn’t at the lanes, he could often be found enjoying time with his friends on a golf course, softball field or basketball court. He was a mentor to many junior bowlers and loved sharing his knowledge of the game with anyone who asked.

Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Pompey Community Church, 2555 Berwyn Road, Lafayette, N.Y. Calling hours will be held at the church from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shelby Miner’s 529 College Savings Plan by sending checks made payable to New York’s 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan to Shelby’s aunt, Peggy Mawson, P.O. Box 153, Pompey, NY 13138. To leave a message of sympathy for the Miner family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

