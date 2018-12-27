Mary Leonard, 89

Mary Smyres Leonard, of Skaneateles and Brookdale Senior Living, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Syracuse at the age of 89. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold, two sisters, Margaret Stockwell and Ruth (Leonard) Zecchini, her children, Jim (Patty), Amy and Dave (Susan) and grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ellie, Katie and Tim.

Mary was born to Roy and Esther Smyres in Sioux City, Iowa, and lived in many places growing up including Ithaca, Horseheads, Cazenovia, Montour Falls and Jamaica, N.Y. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Randolph Macon Woman’s College and an master’s degree in education from Cortland State Teachers’ College. She taught elementary school for a number of years in Shelter Island, Japan and Skaneateles. Mary was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing, origami, singing and walking. She will be remembered for her compassionate heart, her sense of humor and her great love of books. One of her happiest activities was a long-time participation in Travelers of Auburn. She was an active member of the Skaneateles United Methodist Church and was a dedicated volunteer for Literacy Volunteers, Pastoral Visits (Van Duyn), Jail Ministry, Meals on Wheels and FISH.

A celebration of life is being planned for spring. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Skaneateles United Methodist Church. To send condolences visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

