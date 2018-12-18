Paul William “Bill” Pavlus, 91

Paul William “Bill” Pavlus, 91, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Bill was born in Skaneateles on June 25, 1927. He graduated from Skaneateles High School and Central City Business Institute. He answered Uncle Sam’s call and entered the United States Army during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1947.

Upon returning home, bill met the love of his life, the former Beatrice Scriven. They were married a short time later and enjoyed 63 wonderful years together. In his early years, Bill drove truck and delivered fuel oil before beginning a career with the Postal Service in 1962, as a city carrier. He went on to become Postmaster of Skaneateles, and retired from the Postal Service after 30 years.

Bill’s love for his community, led him to volunteer at many organizations. He was an Honorary Member and Fund Drive Cochairman of S.A.V.E.S.; president of the Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce, president and secretary of the Skaneateles Rotary, where he received a Presidential Citation and the Paul Harris Fellow Award for outstanding service, as well as Rotarian of the Year in 1985. In 1987 he was voted Citizen of the Year, as well as the Dewitt Clinton Masonic Award for Community Service. Bill delivered Meals on Wheels, he was founder of the Skaneateles Native Old Timers.

He was an Honorary Member of the Skaneateles Fire Department and chairman of the Salvation Army unit of Skaneateles, winning the Bell Ringer Award in 1985. He was president of the Skaneateles Historical Society, the Seniors of Skaneateles and the Skaneateles Rod and Gun Club. In 2000, he received the Senior Community Service Award, for outstanding community service to his community. He was a proud member of both the Skaneateles and Skaneateles Falls American Legion.

Bill’s love of nature and the land around Skaneateles, led him to serve eight years on the Town of Skaneateles Planning Board, and was elected to five consecutive terms as Skaneateles Town Supervisor from 1996 to 2005.

Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing and was especially proud of his work to acquire the Federal Farm, for the Town of Skaneateles, which is known today as, the Skaneateles Conservation Area. Bill was Chairman of the Skaneateles Landfill Committee, which was started in 1987, to study ways to start recycling in the town of Skaneateles. In 1998, the Town of Skaneateles received the Governor’s Excellence Award for their outstanding recycling program. During his years as Town Supervisor, Bill and others worked to get the Skaneateles Pier repaired as you see it today. He worked countless hours assigning street names and street numbers to all of the small roads around Skaneateles when the new 911 system came to Skaneateles. Bill was also proud to have gone on the Honor Flight Mission No. 002 in 2013. Honor flight carries veterans to Washington DC, to tour the war memorials. His flight came about, at a pivotal time of his life, shortly after losing his wife. This was where he met his guardian Susan Bastable, who together with her husband Jeffrey, made an enormous impact on his life…for this Bill’s family is sincerely grateful.

Bill had a great love for the town of Skaneateles, spending his entire 91 years here.

Perhaps Bill’s proudest moments were when he was with his family. His kind heart and loving soul will be missed by all. He often spoke, that he loved his whole family. He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Terry) Norris of Syracuse and Cathy (Michael) Crary of Skaneateles, his grandchildren, George (Sherry) Kusner, Donna Kusner, Lisa (Chris) Sofranko and Caryn (Zach) Chawgo, along with two great-grandchildren Samantha Kusner and Maddy Bea Chawgo, several nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his wife Beatrice; parents Stefan and Anna; sisters Anne and Suzanne; and a brother John.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20 at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, at at St. James Church, 96 East Genesee St, Skaneateles. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to SAVES Ambulance, Skaneateles Fire Department, or to Honor Flight Syracuse. To send condolences visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

