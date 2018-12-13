Gerald D. Morrissey, 83

Gerald D. Morrissey, age 83, passed away at his home in Venice, Florida on Nov. 16, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry, as he was known to friends and family, was born in Lynbrook, N.Y., in 1935, one of four children.

Before retiring to Florida with his wife, Dorothy, Jerry lived for many years in Skaneateles and Marcellus, where he helped to raise his 10 children and three stepchildren. He enjoyed a long career as a school teacher and school administrator within both school districts. In the summers, he ran a house-painting business employing many of his children throughout the years.

Jerry will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, brother Dr. James Morrissey, sister Nellda Reifsnyder, and was predeceased by his brother William. He is also survived by his children, Kevin (Joanie), Patricia (Dan), Michael (Renee), Jean, Stephen (Lisa), Jerry (Kathleen), Thomas (Sarah), Mary Kerwick (Matt), James (Courtney), Karen Bedard (Scott), and stepchildren, Robert Ceparski (Beth), Jeffrey Ceparski (Karen), and Jennifer Gallegos (Bylo). He also leaves behind 22 beloved grandchildren.

Jerry was a devoted father and grandfather. He took every opportunity he could get to coach or watch his offspring play sports of all kinds. He loved fishing and swimming with his grandchildren and was always the first one in the pool or ocean, no matter how cold the water. Jerry was an avid golfer, lifelong Brooklyn Dodgers fan, and overall sports enthusiast.

Additionally, he enjoyed gardening and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. While Jerry never shied away from a good long road trip, home was his favorite place in the world.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27 at Robert D. Gray Funeral, Skaneateles.

To send condolences visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

