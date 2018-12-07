Mavis Hedlund, 98

Mavis Luella Hedlund, 98, of Chittenango, formerly of Canton, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, with loving family by her side.

Born to Claude and Genevieve Shaw, Mavis was raised in Russell. N.Y., before moving to Canton when she was nine. She graduated from Canton High School Class of 1938 and received her associate’s degree in nutrition from SUNY Canton. She married Gustave Hedlund in 1943 and they started their family. Mavis was an avid gardener and sewer, but her greatest passion was raising her four daughters

Mavis is predeceased by her husband in 1996 and son-in-law William Golliff in 2016. She is survived by her daughters Dee Ann (G. James) Traub, Elna (Phillip) Gordon, Karen Golliff, and Leslie (Jack) Stapleton; 14 grandchildren; and 33 great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Traub Funeral Home, Inc., 7975 Route 31, Bridgeport with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in the spring in Russell, NY. Contributions may be made to The Grand at Chittenango, Attn: Activities, 331 Russell Street, Chittenango, NY 13037, Alzheimer’s Association CNY Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204, or The First Unitarian Universalist Society of Syracuse, 109 Waring Road, Syracuse, NY 13224. Please visit traubfh.com for Online Guest Book.

