Steven K. Damon, 59

Steven K. Damon, 59, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, with his two daughters by his side. Steve was a loving, caring and proud father and grandfather. He adored his two daughters, Jennie and Andrea and his grandchildren, Liam, Landon and Kamora.

Steve had a great sense of humor and a quick wit, that was second to none. He was known for wearing T-Shirts that were “full of character.”

Steve was predeceased by his father L. Stanley Damon. In addition to his daughters and grandchildren, Steve is also survived by his mother, Lois J. Damon, as well as his brothers Larry, Terry (Mary), Kevin and sister Renee. Steve is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Jessica, Reilly, Mathew, Kara, Lisa, Samantha and Alex.

Steve was born on the Fourth of July. No services are planned at this time, as a celebration of Steve’s life will be held on or about the Fourth of July 2019. Details for this Celebration will be forthcoming in the spring.

Smith Funeral Home, DeRuyter, has arrangements.

