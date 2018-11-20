Ann Bottrill, 82

Nov 20, 2018 Jennifer Wing Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries
Ann Baule Bottrill, 82, formerly of Syracuse, passed away Nov. 10, 2018, in Louisville, KY, where she resided since 2004.
She was born to Gerhard H. and Edith Baule, and was a graduate of Syracuse Central High School. She worked with her husband, Raymond F. Bottrill, for many years operating Cazenovia Carpets in Cazenovia.
Before that she was an owner of The Upholstery Place in Ashland, Oh.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Mr. Bottrill, and two sons, Bob Pohl and Mike Pohl. She is survived by three sons, Bill Pohl of Columbus, Oh, Dan Pohl (Kim) of Circleville, Oh, and Ray Pohl (Shontai) of Heuvelton, N.Y., and two brothers, Gerhard M. Baule (Carole) of Camillus, and Fred Baule (Phylis) of Prospect, Ky. Also surviving are step-daughters Mary Webb of Clay and Becky Bottrill of Camillus, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen. There will be no calling hours.
Nov 20, 2018 0
Nov 20, 2018 0
Nov 20, 2018 0
Nov 19, 2018 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 20, 2018
Nov 20, 2018
Nov 20, 2018